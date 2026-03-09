THE wife of Pat Finucane has welcomed the publication of the Terms of Reference for the inquiry into the Belfast solicitor's murder.

Last month the Finucane family called for the Terms of Reference to be published so that the inquiry can finally begin.

Mr Finucane was shot dead in front of his family by a UDA gang on February 12 1989 in one of the most high-profile cases of British state collusion during the Troubles. His wife Geraldine was wounded in the attack on their North Belfast home.

After three decades of campaigning by the Finucane family, the British government announced in 2024 that a public inquiry will take place into Mr Finucane's murder. At the time his wife Geraldine described the news as a “watershed moment”. However, 18 months on and the family were waiting for the Terms and Reference of the inquiry to be published. That happened today.

Official reports into Pat Finucane’s murder have concluded that there was collusion between loyalists and the British state in the killing, for which former British Prime Minister David Cameron apologised on behalf of the British government.

According to the Terms of Reference which were published today, the inquiry’s will seek to determine the circumstances of Pat Finucane’s murder; to establish the identity of all those involved in his murder; to establish whether the evidence indicates that the murder could have been prevented; and investigate acts or omissions that are relevant to the murder.

Geraldine Finucane welcomed today's publication.

"I note the publication today of the Terms of Reference for the public inquiry into the murder of my husband, Pat Finucane," she said.

"For almost 37 years my family and I have campaigned for a full and independent investigation into Pat’s murder and the role of the State. The establishment of this Inquiry is a significant moment in that long journey.

"We welcome the publication of the Terms of Reference and the formal commencement of the inquiry’s work. My family and I will engage constructively with the process and will carefully consider the detail of the terms that have been set out.

"It is essential that the Chair and the inquiry are fully independent and free to follow the evidence wherever it leads. We expect that the inquiry will conduct its work thoroughly, transparently and in accordance with the State’s obligations under Article 2.

"Our focus remains, as it always has been, on establishing the full truth about Pat’s murder."

Sinn Féin Justice spokesperson Deirdre Hargey said: “It is welcome that the Pat Finucane Inquiry’s Terms of Reference have finally been published, some months after the Finucane family had anticipated.

“I hope the inquiry can now begin without any further delays and be allowed to carry out its work without impediment, free from state or political interference.

“As they continue their brave and dignified search for the truth, Sinn Féin’s full support and solidarity is with the Finucane family.”