AERACHA Uladh GAC – Ulster’s first LGBTQ+ inclusive GAA club – is set to host a 'Queer Celtic Collective' market to raise money for the club and celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge.

The event will take place on Sunday from 1-4pm in Spórtlann on the Falls Road and includes 12 vendors across arts, crafts, sports and many others. There will also be a yoga class upstairs during the event and Eimear's Wish Coffee Cart will be providing hot and cold beverages outside. Entry is £2 and there will also be a raffle with prizes from the vendors to be won.

Participating vendors include:

• Croí Dubh Tattoos

• Kitsch Sisters

• Beir Bua

• Mothers Against Genocide

• SÓL Sliotars

• Mags Made This

• Paperxclips Books

• PalDrinks

• Waves Athleisure

• Social Society

• Kip Alizadeh

• Hot Yoga Belfast

Spórtlann Director Seán Mistéil said that "Spórtlann na hÉireann is delighted to partner with Aeracha Uladh for this incredible event”.

He added: “The market is a celebration of both Seachtain na Gaeilge and the LGBTQ+ community. It is a celebration that demonstrates the inclusive and progressive ethos that we foster here at Spórtlann na hÉireann, where Irish language and sports are utilised to improve the lives of all.

"As the home venue for Aeracha Uladh GAC, we want to commend the club for their year-round efforts and in particular to all members involved in pulling together what should be a great day."

Christine Boyle, PRO for Aeracha Uladh GAC said the club is so much more than just a Gaelic football team.

“We are a unit, a community and a family,” she said. “The club continues to strive to ensure that everyone who participates feels safe and welcome.

“Aeracha Uladh GAC would like to thank Spórtlann na hÉireann for the acceptance, support and kindness that they have shown to Aeracha Uladh. An important aspect of the club is celebrating our culture, promoting the Irish language and the heritage of Gaelic football as a sport. We are thrilled to be hosting the Queer Celtic Collective in partnership with Spórtlann na hÉireann to celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge 2026.

“We look forward to welcoming many more team members who enjoy being a part of a team and who understand the importance of addressing the obstacles that the LGBTQ+ community face in sport.”

Aeracha Uladh trains in Falls Park every Monday and Wednesday evening. For more information including training times for both GAA and LGFA, please follow their Instagram @aeracha_uladh_gac.