EXCITEMENT is building for the new series of BBC's popular police drama Blue Lights with filming taking place in the Beechmount this week.

The series set in the present day and based at the fictional Blackthorn police station in Belfast was created and written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson.

The first series followed three probationary police officers of the PSNI and the experienced officers who train, mentor, and work with them. The second followed the same characters a year later as they tried to quell a loyalist feud in the city. Both series received critical praise and high viewership. A third series aired in September 2025, and filming is now underway for a fourth series.

Cast and crew were in Beechmount on Monday morning with filming to continue for the rest of the week.

Siân Brooke and Martin McCann were spotted back on set, filming what looks like a tense loyalist protest sequence.

To allow for the filming, a road closure is in place on Beechmount Parade (from the junction of Beechmount Avenue) with activity also along Beechmount Drive (Falls Road to Clowney Street) from 7am-9pm daily until Friday.

In a letter to local residents, Robert Huffam, location manager said: "Once filming has completed on each day, we will reduce the traffic controls down overnight to the bare minimum though due the continuity issues we will be facing we will keep the closure on Beechmount Drive in place throughout the night.

"During this time, there will be some temporary disruptions and we appreciate your understanding on this matter. While the road will be closed, we will ensure that residents and visitors still have access to their properties. However, please be aware that there may be some hold-ups and delays during filming hours.

"We are committed to minimising any inconvenience and will have personnel on-site to assist and provide guidance as necessary. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated and we apologise for any disruptions this may cause."