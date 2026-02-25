Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister has said she is 'horrified' after a swastika appeared alongside hateful graffiti about immigrants in North Belfast.

The swastika and 'Death to immigrants' graffiti appeared on a gate on the Ballygomartin Road. After Alliance contacted Belfast City Council, the graffiti is now being removed.

“This is an absolutely abhorrent act. Belfast is a welcoming city and these hateful scrawls aren't representative of the vast majority of people's views in our city,” said Nuala McAllister.

“I condemn those behind this and would encourage all political representatives to do the same. When it comes to the poison of racism, we must all stand united against it. Everyone deserves to feel safe and respected in their community.

“I’d encourage anyone who has any information that may be helpful to police in bringing those responsible to justice to please contact the PSNI, or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers.”