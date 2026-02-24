BELFAST is the place to be this St Patrick’s Day with a packed programme of events from Belfast City Council stretching right across the city from 1-17 March.

Following the annual Spar Craic 10K race,leaving from City Hall at 9am, the city centre will be the setting for the annual St Patrick’s Day parade on Tuesday 17 March.

Starting at City Hall at 1.30pm, this year’s parade will celebrate the legends of St Patrick, as well as the city’s diversity, with local dance troupes, schools, community groups and musicians.

Expect colourful costumes, music, dance and carnival characters as the cavalcade makes its way down Chichester Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Castle Place and Donegall Place, before returning to City Hall.

Belfast TradFest have added an extra day to their popular St Patrick’s Music Festival, now with five days of events from 13-17 March. Enjoy a multi-cultural, cross-community celebration of all aspects of traditional music and song – a great taster ahead of this summer’s Fleadh Cheoil.

Following the parade on Tuesday 17 March, head to the festival village in the Cathedral Quarter (1pm-5pm) for Highland piping competitions, set and céili dancing, pilgrimage walks, bodhrán circles, a trad picnic and an afternoon of family fun, with the main stage in Writers’ Square and an acoustic stage in St Anne’s Square.

Ticketed highlights include Dougie MacLean and Ursula Burns, followed by Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh Band and Andy Irvine, both at Mandela Hall (Saturday 14 March), a Pipe Band Extravaganza at City Hall (Sunday 15 March), the Michael McGoldrick Trio and Music Generation Cross Border Folk Orchestra at the Ulster Hall (Monday 16 March) and a special St Patrick’s Day concert at The MAC on Tuesday 17 March, with The Bow Brothers and the Aoife Scott Band.

Féile an Phobail will also be hosting world-class Irish traditional music and workshops in venues across the city from 10-17 March.

The popular Féile Trad Trail will include over 100 sessions, featuring some of Ireland’s finest traditional musicians.

St George’s Market will share St Patrick’s Day craic on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 March, with live traditional music across both market days, along with special trader offers and family fun. Among the acts performing will be musicians from Ards CCÉ, who are partnering with the council to host Fleadh Cheoil.

Spraoi Cois Lao – the biggest Irish language family fun day of its kind – is also making a return to Custom House Square on Saturday 7 March, 1pm-4pm. Organised by Conradh na Gaeilge and Féile an Phobail, it offers a packed afternoon of activities, with live music, dance performances, Zumba, a céili mór, taster sessions for beginners and food stalls – all provided through the medium of Irish.

As part of this year’s St Patrick’s programme, Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia – an international festival celebrating Irish language and culture – also takes place from 1-17 March.

The festival provides opportunities to enjoy Irish through a programme of entertaining and fun events, with activities for both learners and fluent speakers.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, said: “St Patrick’s Day is growing in popularity year on year in Belfast, as both residents and visitors take the opportunity to enjoy a celebration of the traditional arts, culture and heritage that shape our city.

“Working in partnership with festival organisers and cultural and arts organisations has really opened up what we can offer around St Patrick’s Day, enabling us to provide a broad programme of events and activities and creating a festival that is welcoming, vibrant and inclusive.

“This year’s programme offers something for everyone to enjoy, whether it’s live music, a day out with the family at the parade, a walk or tour to learn more about the life of St Patrick or the chance to try your own hand at traditional instruments. I’m looking forward to sharing in the celebrations and exploring what’s on offer from 1-17 March.”

For more info on St Patrick’s Day events, including dates, times and ticket info for music performances, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/stpatricks.