AN award-winning film inspired by the true story of how the African National Congress recruited volunteers in Britain in the 1960s and 70s, at the height of apartheid to travel to South Africa for undercover missions will be screened in Belfast next month.

In the late 1960’s and early 1970’s, at the height of apartheid, an international group of students and workers living in London answered ANC leader Oliver Tambo’s secret call for undercover agents.

'Comrade Tambo's London Recruits' tells the story of the young men and women who risked all to bring Oliver Tambo’s message of hope to his embattled people in South Africa.

Attending the screenings will be two former London recruits and the film’s director.

Sean Hosey, originally from Dublin, and Norman Lucas, from Lambeth, south London, will take part in an after-screening discussion at Ulster University chaired by Prof Brandon Hamber along with the film’s Welsh director, Gordon Main.

Prof Hamber is originally from South Africa and is the John Hume and Thomas P O'Neill Chair in Peace at the International Conflict Research Institute [INCORE] at Ulster University, Belfast.

Sean Hosey was imprisoned for five years for his undercover work supporting the freedom struggle. His missions, and subsequent capture by apartheid special branch, feature in the film.

Sean said: "It’s great that this film is now being shown in my home country of Ireland. I am very much looking forward to sharing my experiences on home ground.

"I warmly remember the incredible support I had from the people of Ireland during my time as a political prisoner in apartheid South Africa."

Norman Lucas ran three missions smuggling banned literature into apartheid South Africa.

He said: "It’s fantastic to be playing our film in the heart of Belfast. I am really looking forward to sharing our story and taking in part in what promises to be a lively post screening discussion.

"It is always so inspiring to hear from those on the ground carrying forward the torch of the international struggle for freedom and justice."

The film’s director, Gordon Main added: "This is a real milestone for us, sharing the film in Ireland. Comrade Tambo’s London Recruits is an inspiring, against all odds story of international solidarity.

"It speaks to today every bit as much as it resonates as a piece of history. Having former recruits in the screenings with us makes these events a unique and uplifting experience. Something we could all do with in these difficult times."

'Comrade Tambo's London Recruits' will be shown at Conor Lecture Theatre, Ulster University on Thursday March 5 at 7pm. Doors 6.30pm. Tickets are available here.