Queen’s University Belfast has launched the first of two new late-night transport pilots as part of the University’s ongoing commitment to student safety.

The ‘Get Home Safe’ initiative, operated in partnership with SOS Bus NI, offers Queen’s students a safe and reliable way to travel home from key city centre locations free of charge.



Two late-night pickups will take place from The Kremlin and Limelight bars every Wednesday and Thursday between now and end-April, and transport students safely to the Holyland area. Pickup locations will be the Kremlin and Limelight bars will be at midnight and 2am.



This latest service builds on Queen’s existing student safety measures, including its drink check initiative in partnership with the PSNI and a series of campus safety events designed to promote a safe and welcoming campus community for students.



Speaking about the new initiative, Professor Sir Ian Greer, President and Vice-Chancellor, said: “At Queen’s, student safety is a top priority. Our new ‘Get Home Safe’ pilot reinforces our ongoing commitment to ensuring an outstanding student experience as part of a secure, welcoming and inclusive campus community.”



Micky Murray, CEO of SOS Bus NI, said the partnership was driven by a commitment to student safety: “SOS Bus NI is committed to creating a safer, more compassionate city, and we're delighted to be partnering with Queen's University Belfast on this initiative to improve student safety.

Caitlin McCartney, Operations & Stakeholder Manager of SOS Bus NI and Micky Murray, its CEO, are pictured at Queen's.

“We've been keeping people safe during the night-time economy since 2006, and as we approach our 20th anniversary in October, we're more energised than ever to continue to keep delivering on that promise in more innovative ways and continuing our relationship with Queen's University Belfast.”



Queen’s Students’ Union President, Amy Smith, added: "Late-night travel can be a real concern for students, so this new shuttle service is a welcome addition. It will provide a safe and reliable way for Queen’s students to get home, giving them peace of mind while they get on with enjoying nights out in our vibrant and welcoming city.”