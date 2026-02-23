THE drive is on to develop a play area in Carrick Hill for local children, as there are currently no such facilities.

A survey is being conducted by Carrick Hill Residents' Association and Playboard NI to understand the play needs of children aged nine-and-under living in the Carrick Hill area.

There are currently no play facilities for children in Carrick Hill, with children forced to cross major roads to access facilities in the New Lodge or North Queen Street.

The survey proposes two sites – a green space near Stanhope Street and a site at Plunkett Court for a play area.

The Plunkett Court site

Frank Dempsey from Carrick Hill Residents' Association, explained: "The survey is just to try and see the need for a small play facility for the Carrick Hill area.

"We are talking about a few swings here, nothing massive.

"The only thing we have in Carrick Hill is the MUGA (Multi-Use Games Arena) which is no benefit for younger children.

"It is imperative, you know, that parents in the area and the general public in the area respond to the survey."

Residents are asked to fill in the form and drop it in to Carrick Hill Community Centre.