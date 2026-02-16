It's dash for ash in busy Hannahstown

Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp

With a backdrop of stunning views over counties Antrim and Down, a simple wooden cross draped in a traditional purple Lenten sheet tells parishioners of St Joseph's Hannahstown that ashes will be delivered via 'drive thru' on Ash Wednesday. This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.

Get access to everything from Andytown News/North Belfast News/South Belfast News and belfastmedia.com from just £3.99 a month Sign up to Belfast Media

Donate to BelfastMedia.com today to ensure that this website remains free now, free forever Donate

Do you have something to say on this issue? If so, submit a letter for publication to Conor McParland at c.mcparland@belfastmedia.com or write to Editor Anthony Neeson at Belfast Media Group 43-47 Falls Road, Belfast BT12 4PD