With a backdrop of stunning views over counties Antrim and Down, a simple wooden cross draped in a traditional purple Lenten sheet tells parishioners of St Joseph's Hannahstown that ashes will be delivered via 'drive thru' on Ash Wednesday.
It's dash for ash in busy Hannahstown
Donate to BelfastMedia.com today to ensure that this website remains free now, free foreverDonate
Do you have something to say on this issue? If so, submit a letter for publication to Conor McParland at c.mcparland@belfastmedia.com or write to Editor Anthony Neeson at Belfast Media Group 43-47 Falls Road, Belfast BT12 4PD