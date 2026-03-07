The 2026 Annual River clean up of rivers feeding into Lough Neagh has been deemed a huge success with the Crumlin and District Angling Association joining an ever-growing number taking part.

This year clubs included The Antrim and District Angling Club, The Ballynure Angling Club, Crumlin and District Angling Association, The Kells, Connor and Glenwherry Angling Club, The Randalstown Angling Club, The Ballinderry Bridge Angling Club, the Maine Angling Club and the Glenavy Conservation and Angling Club.

David Kennedy, vice chair of the Crumlin and District Angling Association said: “The 2026 River Clean Up day has been a huge success.

"Crumlin and District Angling Association joined with eight other angling clubs from around Lough Neagh to see tonnes of waste removed from our rivers and the shores of the lough.

"We were also joined by members of the Belfast Hills Partnership, adding to the numbers, and RiverRidge kindly coming on board to remove the rubbish we had gathered.

“This was an initiative that started with the angling clubs on the Six Mile Water and has now grown, under the guidance of the Lough Neagh Rivers Trust, to include even more clubs from around the Lough Neagh catchment.

“This year has seen the biggest participation to date and we hope to see even more taking part next year.

“The last Saturday in February is picked for the annual River Clean Up Day for two reasons.

“Firstly, it coincides with the opening of the fishing season, which encourages anglers to come out and help clean their rivers. Secondly, it is at a time of year when the vegetation along our rivers is at its lowest point and allows a greater amount of rubbish and waste to be lifted.

“Underlying this clean however is the very real and concerning issue of what we, as a society, do with our rubbish.

“Items removed from the rivers included electrical appliances, packaging, plastic bottles, clothing, tyres, corrugated iron, ladders, bicycles and much, much more. The huge question is how does all this waste end up in our rivers?

“We need to clean up our act, protect or rivers, our roadside verges and our towns and villages.

“We as angling clubs will continue to work on our rivers, but we can’t do it alone. If anyone witnesses fly-tipping, dumping or even general littering don’t be afraid of reporting it or challenging it. We all must aim to get the waste dumped outside down to zero.”