LONG regarded as one of the most complex and high-risk junctions in West Belfast, the Milltown roundabout is now the focus of renewed efforts to improve safety for motorists and pedestrians alike.

With multiple access and exit points converging on a main arterial route, including entrances to Milltown Cemetery, Divis Drive, a nearby bus depot and adjoining main roads, the layout has posed ongoing challenges for road users.

Concerns raised by residents have included visibility issues, unclear right-of-way movements, and the difficulty of navigating the junction safely.

Over the past 12 months Councillor Ronan McLaughlin, Aisling Reilly MLA and Paul Maskey MP have been engaging with the Department for Infrastructure to press for improvements.

Councillor McLaughlin said initial efforts focused on urgent structural repairs.

“This has been a major issue locally for quite some time,” he said. “We first worked on getting the roundabout itself repaired, as its condition had become a serious health and safety concern with fears about potential structural failure.

“Following that, we’ve been working closely with the Department to explore options around how the roundabout functions. Given the number of entrances and exits – from the cemetery, Divis Drive, the bus depot and the main roads it is a very unique and complicated situation.”

The representatives recently met officials from DfI on site to assess possible design changes aimed at reducing risk and improving traffic flow.

Mr Maskey described the visit as a constructive step forward.

“It was important to have Department officials on site to see firsthand the challenges faced by drivers and pedestrians,” he added.

“They have been examining potential options internally and have committed to considering layout changes that would improve overall safety.

“This is a welcome step in the right direction. We will continue to engage with residents and keep the local community updated as plans develop.

"We are committed to ensuring that long-standing safety concerns at Milltown roundabout are addressed in a way that protects all road users and reflects the needs of the surrounding community."