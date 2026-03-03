Kainos CEO Brendan Mooney has told West Belfast small business owners of the daily challenges he faces managing 3,500 staff across 20 countries at the latest Roundtable breakfast in An Chultúrlann.

Starting as a trainee with Kainos, in 1989, Brendan rose through the ranks to head the company which he brought public in 2015. He stepped down from the CEO's chair in 2023 only to return a year later to take the wheel again.

From a family of six in Dunloy, Brendan said his interest in computers was spurred by playing arcade games as a schoolboy.

ARCADE INSPIRATION: Brendan Mooney address West Belfast business owners this morning

Among those attending the latest in the Roundtable series were Aidan Flynn of Flynn Construction, Paul Cooper of Cooper's Community Pharmacy, life-coach Jo McAllister, Connect the Dots founder Úna-Méabh O'Hanlon and architect Ciarán Deazley.