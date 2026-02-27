THE statue of Queen Victoria in the grounds of the Royal Victoria Hospital has been attacked with red paint this afternoon.

Claiming responsibility, left wing republican group Lasair Dhearg posted on X: "Belfast activists moments ago paid a visit to the "Famine" Queen statue situated within the grounds of the hospital on Belfast's Falls Road. British monarch, Victoria, oversaw the Great Hunger and the decimation of the Irish population as millions perished and emigrated.

"In a Socialist Republic all the symbols of Empire will be stripped from the land: street names, statues, institutions, and those that will stand against the people organising for a better future. Only the fight for a Socialist Republic can bring about the end of occupation and Imperialism in Ireland."

When the Andersonstown News visited the scene the pedestrian gate entrance at the Grosvenor Road was locked and staff at the hospital were attempting to clean the paint from the statue.

The paint attack comes only hours after red graffiti was spread on a statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London today.

Known as the Famine Queen, Victoria was on the throne during An Gorta Mór (1845-52) when one million Irish people perished during famine and another million emigrated, mostly to the United States.

Police said they received a report relating to criminal damage in the Grosvenor Road area on Friday.

PSNI Inspector McCullough said: "It was reported that paint was thrown over a statue in the area.

"Enquiries are at an early stage, and police would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone who might have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

We have contacted Belfast Trust for a statement.