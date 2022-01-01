Belfast Media Patron Appeal

The Andersonstown News was born in November 1972 as part of the community fightback against internment without trial. Its goal: to give a voice to a reality on the ground which wasn’t reflected on mainstream media.

Since then, the Andersonstown News has morphed into the Belfast Media Group, serving communities across Belfast with a premium, professional news service. But its commitment to public service journalism and speaking truth to power remains undimmed.

However, with the traditional advertising model for newspapers broken, we now rely more than ever on the commitment of our readers to ensure that belfastmedia.com remains free now, free forever.

By donating any of the listed amounts you can become a patron of belfastmedia.com and your name will be recorded as a patron on our website.

Together, we can ensure that, as the Andersonstown News marks its half-century, it continues to report fearlessly and fairly on the new Belfast for another 50 years.