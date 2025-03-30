Gaelic Games: Rossa fend off Ballycastle rally to claim opening win

O'Neills Antrim Hurling League, Division One

O'Donovan Rossa 1-19 Ballycastle 0-16

A TIERNAN Murphy goal helped Rossa fend off a Ballycastle rally to open their season with a win on home turf.

The hosts had led by 11 at one stage in the first half, but McQuillan's worked their way back into it to get to within two and seemingly on course to complete the comeback, but Murphy struck what proved a decisive goal.

The returning Deaglan Murphy converted two early frees before being picked out by Eoin Trainor to land his first from play.

Pearce Short then did well to get free for a score and Murphy followed with yet another before Ballycastle opened their account with 11 played through a Neal McAuley free.

But the momentum was with the hosts as Murphy landed another two frees, followed by an intercept and score by younger brother Daire as Rossa kept their foot on the gas.

A Tiernan Smyth point at the other end may have broken the sequence, but Rossa continued to build the lead with another pair of Murphy frees, while Eoghan McMenamin got his name on the board and Stephen Beatty split the posts from deep to push the gap out to 11.

Ballycastle did manage to rally towards the end of the half with Lorcan Donnelly hitting back-to-back and Cathair Donnelly then finding his range, but it was Rossa leading 0-13 to 0-5.

Tiernan Murphy marked his arrival as a substitute with an early point after the break and Eoin Trainor added another, but Ballycastle began to eat into the lead and almost began their charge with a goal as Conor Donnelly looked certain to score only for a last-ditch challenge by Declan McCartney.

Neal McAuley nailed the subsequent 65 with Conor Donnelly, Seamie McAuley, Oran Kearney and Neal McAuley making it five on the spin.

A Deaglan Murphy free failed to turn the momentum as four pointed frees from McAuley left just two between them and Ballycastle on a roll.

However, a Deaglan Murphy free eased home nerves and three minutes from time, a ball into the forwards broke as Tiernan Murphy lashed home.

Ballycastle sought a way back with the McAuleys again pointing, but Tiernan Murphy and another of the subs, Liam McEnhill replied to put six in it.

The visitors were chasing a late goal but a couple of late raids were kept out by goalkeeper Donal Armstrong and McCartney as Rossa prevailed.

In the opening game at Rossa Park, the hosts' reserves claimed a 5-18 to 3-6 win over Glenarm II in Division Four.

ROSSA: D Armstrong; C McGuinness, C Orchin, C Boyle; D McCartney, S Beatty (0-1), O McVicker; D Rogan, Deaglan Murphy (0-11, 8f); C O'Neill, P Short (0-1), Daire Murphy (0-1); D Rocks, E Trainor (0-1), E McMenamin (0-1).

Subs: T Murphy (1-2) for C O'Neill (HT), L McEnhill (0-1) for D Rogan (50), M Armstrong for Daire Murphy (55)

BALLYCASTLE: E Elliott; O Kearney, Dermot Donnelly, R McCook; M McClean, J McShane, R Laverty; S McAuley (0-2), C Donnelly (0-1); J McToal, N McAuley (0-8, 6f, 1x65) R McClean; C Donnelly (0-1), L Donnelly (0-2), T Smyth (0-1).

Subs: C Butler for R McClean (HT), D Kelly for J McToal (40), A Kelly for R McCook (45), C McAuley for L Donnelly (49), Darragh Donnelly for C Butler (56).

REFEREE: Paddy Tumelty (Lámh Dhearg)