FÉILE 25: Wednesday at Féile - International Day at Conway Mill and West Belfast Talks Back

INTERNATIONAL DAY: Féile an Phobail will celebrate newcomer and ethnic minority communities at Conway Mill on Wednesday

IT is another packed day of events on Wednesday at Féile an Phobail. Here are some of the highlights:

12pm (Conway Mill) – Féile International Day: A celebration of our newcomer and ethnic minority communities deliver an exciting cultural experience with food, music, dance and art. Featuring foods from Syria, Palestine, Poland, Albania, Greece, Nigeria, Mongolia, Ireland and China and a wide range of diverse multi-cultural music and dance.

1pm (St Mary's University College) – A New Ireland's Place in the World: Join New Ireland Commission Chairperson Colum Eastwood MP in conversation with Slugger O’Toole Deputy Editor David McCann.

1pm (The Linen Hall) – We Need to Talk About Ending Childhood Sex Abuse: Amanda Ferguson discusses the global 'Brave' movement and interviews a panel of childhood sexual abuse victims and survivors Amanda Brown, Haileigh Ashton Lamont, Michelle Duffy and Nikella Holmes, who are campaigning for people with lived experience to be centred in policy and decision making.

1pm (St Mary's University College) – Miami Showband Massacre: Survivor Stephen Travers in conversation with Professor Rolston.

Stephen Travers

3pm (St Mary's University College) – Kincora: Britain's Shame: Chris Moore in conversation about his new book exposing the involvement of a leading member of the British royal family, MI5 agent and leading Orangeman, William McGrath, and their roles in a paedophile ring trafficking and abusing boys at Kincora boys home in Belfast where McGrath was housemaster. A shocking scandal that has been covered up for decades by MI5.

6pm (Groves/Reilly Corner former Andersonstown Barrack site) – Annual Plastic and Rubber Bullets Vigil: Relatives for Justice's annual white-line protest seeking justice for victims of rubber and plastic bullets will be held to commemorate those who have died and will reiterate the call for the banning of such lethal weapons.

7pm (Upper Andersonstown Community Forum, Tullymore Gardens) – Hotel Rwanda public screening and Q&A with Director Terry George.

7pm (St Mary's University College) – West Belfast Talks Back: Féile an Phobail’s flagship event where the audience gets an opportunity to ask questions on topical issues from a panel which will include John Finucane, North Belfast MP and Dan Lambert, Kneecap Manager.