Police urge public not to speculate on deaths of Mia and Trae

POLICE are urging the public to refrain from speculation following the tragic death of two young people who attended a music festival in Belfast last weekend.

On Sunday, 24-year-old Trae Keenan, from Newcastle, County Down, fell ill in rented accommodation in South Belfast and later died. A few hours earlier he had attended the Saturday evening session of the two-day Emerge music festival at Boucher Road Playing Fields.

On Sunday, Mia Keevan (17) from Tipperary passed away in hospital after becoming unwell at the event.

Police are urging the public not to speculate on the cause of the deaths until findings are released by a Coroner.

Superintendent Allister Hagan said: “We are aware of public concern and questions about information-sharing following the recent tragic deaths of two young people in Belfast.

"First and foremost, we need to remember that at the centre of this debate there are two grieving families. They remain in our thoughts.

"To be clear, the role of police is to investigate the circumstances of these deaths and provide evidence to the Coroner. It is for the Coroner, not the police, to confirm a cause of death.

"Public health advice on drugs and associated risks is provided by health authorities. Police will support and reinforce those messages, but we do not issue medical or toxicology information.

"At all major events and festivals, police put measures in place to reduce risk. This includes drug amnesty bins prior to search points, allowing substances to be safely disposed of without consequence.

"Detectives from our Organised Crime Branch conduct rapid testing of substances seized or recovered, we also share information through the Drug and Alcohol Monitoring and Information System (DAMIS) for review by the multi-agency DAMIS working group. That body takes decisions about how to act on any information received.

“We know the public want answers about recent tragic deaths, but we must respect due process. The Coroner will confirm cause of death once toxicology results are available. Until then it would be wrong to speculate.

“Alongside our investigation, we will continue to take practical steps at events and festivals to reduce harm. From drug amnesty bins to rapid testing of the seized or surrendered drugs and sharing intelligence through DAMIS, we are working closely with health partners and event organisers to help keep people safe.

“I also want to send a clear message to those who supply drugs or bring substances into festivals: you are putting lives at risk and you will be targeted. We will use every available power to find you, disrupt you, and bring you before the courts.”

As the summer festival season draws to a close, police are advising attendees to take simple steps to keep themselves and their friends safe:

​• Look out for each other and seek help immediately if someone appears unwell.

• If you or a friend need help, contact event medical staff or approach a police officer or steward.

• Make use of welfare facilities provided on site.

Police added that further updates will be provided when appropriate and in line with the Coroner’s direction.