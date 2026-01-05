CELTIC Football Club have announced this afternoon that they have parted ways with manager Wilfried Nancy and Head of Football Operations Paul Tisdale after a string of poor results which culminated in a 3-1 derby defeat on Saturday afternoon.

The now former Celtic boss was relieved of his duties after he recorded six defeats during his eight game tenure as the manager of the Parkhead club.

Celtic confirmed the departure of Wilfried Nancy alongside his entire backroom staff along with the shock announcement that Paul Tisdale had left his post as Head of Football operations, something that a growing number of fans have been calling for in recent months.

An official club statement read: "Celtic Football Club today announces that it has decided to terminate the contract of manager Wilfried Nancy, with immediate effect.



"The Club thanks Wilfried for his efforts and wishes him and his family well for the future.

Wilfried's assistants, Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier, will also be leaving the club and they take with them our good wishes."

The statement continued to confirm that Paul Tisdale had also left his role.



"The Club can also confirm that Paul Tisdale has left his position as Head of Football Operations. We thank Paul for the contribution he has made in that role.



"A further update will be provided to supporters as soon as is practical."

Celtic supporters on social media spoke of their relief that a decision over Nancy's future has finally been made after Celtic collapsed after leading 1-0 at half-time and conceded three second-half goals to rivals Rangers on Saturday.

James Mervyn, head of Grange CSC in Belfast, spoke to Belfast Media about the departure and said that the writing was on the wall for the Frenchman.

“Nancy’s stubbornness, arrogance and flawed philosophy of how football should be played cost him his job, it’s as simple as that," he said. “He came in and straight away ignored the simple advice of Martin O’Neill – just win no matter how or what."

Nancy leaves the Hoops six points adrift in the league; this after his opening fixture could have seen him take the Parkhead side back to the summit in Scotland.

Five weeks on from his arrival the former MLS Coach of the Year looked out of his depth when the Hoops suffered three defeats in the space of seven days. A huge defeat to Hearts at home in his first game in charge was followed by a European drubbing against Italian giants Roma but the writing was on the wall when St Mirren overcame Celtic at Hampden Park to clinch the first silverware of the season, lifting the League Cup.

The Hoops fell to another defeat despite taking an early lead at Tannadice to Dundee United, but the following Sunday saw Nancy buy some much-needed time after a 3-1 victory over Aberdeen followed up by a chaotic 4-2 victory over bottom side Livingston.

Defeat to Motherwell at Fir Park gave Nancy one more crack at the job and with an emotional press conference prior to the home derby, he looked like a man faced with his final chance.

Celtic took the lead on Saturday against Rangers but it was the same old tale under Nancy, unable to build on a single goal lead and an embarrassing second-half performance saw the manager looking defeated on the touchline.