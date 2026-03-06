THE Budget Energy SuperCupNI has announced that eight elite international academies from across the globe will compete for glory the Boys’ Minor Section of the 2026 tournament this summer.

The prestigious tournament held in the North gone one step further by adding new club sides for their debut tournaments across the globe from Europe, North America, the Middle East and Central America.

These clubs, alongside NI's leading youth academies and grassroots clubs, will take on one another this summer, bringing global pedigree to the 43rd edition of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI.

Among the headline entrants is Atlas FC, one of Mexico’s most prestigious clubs. Based in Guadalajara, Atlas is internationally recognised for its academy system, which produced Rafa Márquez, one of Mexico’s greatest-ever players and a former Barcelona captain.

Danish football will be represented at the Budget Energy SuperCupNI for the first time in over 15 years, with HIK Hellerup confirmed as tournament debutants. The Copenhagen-based club are renowned for operating one of Denmark’s most progressive academies.

The United States will once again be represented by Surf Select, long-standing tournament participants. They will be joined by Chicago City, who return following their debut in the Junior Section last summer and now step up to compete in the Boys’ Minor Section.

Blackburn Rovers will fly the flag for the English academy system. The club returned to the tournament in 2024 and went on to finish fourth in the 2025 Boys’ Minor Section after a dramatic penalty shoot-out defeat to Linfield in the semi-finals.

Scotland will be represented by Ross County, who return for a third successive year, and Kilmarnock FC, regular tournament participants and who reached the semi-finals of the 2024 Boys’ Minor Section.

Al Jazira Club of Abu Dhabi, are set to return following a successful debut last summer in the Boys’ Minor Section, where they finished runners-up in the Vase competition.

Cliftonville will headline the local academies alongside Linfield, Ballymena United, Glenavon, Portadown, Rosario, Maiden City and Newell Academy will form a strong and competitive local contingent, combining established NIFL clubs with some of the region’s most highly regarded grassroots academies.

Last summer’s Boys’ Minor Section produced one of the standout finals of the 2025 tournament, as Cliftonville edged past Linfield in a high-quality all-Belfast contest at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Sean O’Loughlin, Managing Director at Budget Energy, believes the strength of the competition just continues to grow each year.

“The strength of the international line-up confirmed for the 2026 Boys’ Minor Section underlines exactly what makes the Budget Energy SuperCupNI such a special tournament," he said.

“Bringing together elite academies from across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Central America, alongside Northern Ireland’s leading youth clubs, creates an environment that challenges and inspires young players at a crucial stage of their development.

“One of the most compelling aspects of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI is the opportunity it gives local players to test themselves against world-class opposition on home soil, while international teams experience the passion, organisation and competitive standards that define the tournament.

“With the quality of teams already announced, the Minor Section is shaping up to be one of the standout competitions of the 2026 tournament.”

Sam Gamble, Tournament Coordinator at the Budget Energy SuperCupNI, said: “The Boys’ Minor Section has always been one of the most competitive age groups at the SuperCupNI, but the quality and range of teams confirmed for 2026 makes this one of the strongest line-ups we have seen for a long time.

“We have academies coming from right across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Central America, all with different approaches to player development and different footballing identities. When you add in the strength of the local teams, it creates a really challenging environment for everyone involved.

“That international mix is a big part of what makes the SuperCupNI so special. It gives young players the chance to test themselves against different styles and standards in a professional tournament setting, and we are looking forward to seeing how this group of teams performs next summer."

This year marks the 43rd edition of one of the world’s premier youth football competitions.

The 2026 tournament will take place from Sunday 26th to Friday 31st July, welcoming over 60 Boys’ and Girls’ teams from across the globe.

More than 1,200 young players will compete in over 150 matches across five age groups, with fixtures hosted throughout Causeway Coast and Glens, Antrim and Newtownabbey and Mid and East Antrim.

The Boys’ Section Cup Finals will take place at The Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday 31st July, while the Girls’ Section Cup Finals will be staged at Dixon Park, Ballyclare on Thursday 30th July.

For more information on the Budget Energy SuperCupNI, visit www.supercupni.com