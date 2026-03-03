A TRADITIONAL Unionist Voice (TUV) councillor has failed in a bid to stop a room at Belfast City Hall from being hired out for the annual Easter Lily launch later this month.

The Belfast National Graves Association had requested a room for their event on March 24 which commemorates the men and women who died for Irish freedom. The annual Easter Lily campaign launch has been held in Belfast City Hall for the last two years.

At Monday evening's full meeting of Belfast City Council, TUV councillor Ron McDowell raised his concerns over the event.

"This is an annual event that commemorates service members of the IRA and I don't believe it is something we should be facilitating," he said. "When I think of the IRA, I think about the disappeared and people like Jean McConville who was dragged screaming from her home and atrocities on the Shankill including the Bayardo Bar attack in my own constituency.

"I also think of families. I think of Thomas Bullock and his wife Emily, Catholic civilian Patrick Mackin and his wife Violet shot at their home in Ardoyne, Lord Mountbatten and his 14-year old grandson and Catholic magistrate Tom Travers and his family shot coming out of Mass.

"I represent a section of the community that has been deeply traumatised by the actions of the IRA and I propose rejecting this request to use Belfast City Hall for the event."

In response, Sinn Féin group leader Councillor Ciarán Beattie said Councillor McDowell failed to mention loyalist, British Army and RUC atrocities, and that people have the right to remember their dead.

"You haven't mentioned the thousands killed by loyalist groups, British Army and the RUC," he stated. "Every year outside this building there is commemorations for the British Army, the same organisation that murdered people in the streets of Ballymurphy and New Lodge and shot children in the face with plastic bullets.

"If you have a problem with one particular group, then have a problem with them all because if you don't, you are being selective.

"We have also agreed to host an event for Belfast Bands Forum. It wouldn't be our cup of tea but we recognise that is the culture and history for a section of society in this city.

"You have to think about other people's position and not just your own. If people want to remember their dead, then they should be allowed to do that."

The council proceeded to take a vote on the matter with Mr McDowell's proposal to reject the application for the event failing with 17 votes for and 26 against with 12 no votes from Alliance and Green Party.