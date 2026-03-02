SIX people have been arrested in relation to drink or drug driving offences in Belfast over the weekend.

Four men aged in their 30s and man and a woman, both in their 60s, were arrested for offences deeming them unfit to be behind the wheel.

All six were taken into police custody and have all since been charged to court.

A 61-year-old man arrested in the Sprucefield area has been charged with a number of offences including driving when unfit through drink or drugs. He is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 2nd March.

A 34-year-old man arrested in the Steele Road area of Dunmurry has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath. He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on March 27.

Two men, one aged 33, arrested in the Ormeau Road in South Belfast and a 30 year-old man arrested in King Street in Belfast city centre were both charged with offences including failing to provide a specimen when driving with excess alcohol. Both are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on March 27.

A 30-year-old man arrested in the Oldpark area of North Belfast has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath. He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on March 27 and a 64-year-old woman charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on March 27.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Inspector Douglas said: “The weekend’s arrests demonstrate how the fast actions of our officers removed these reckless individuals from our roads and prevented someone from being seriously injured or worse.

“So far this year, 15 people have lost their lives on our roads so I am appealing to everyone to play their part in reducing further deaths and injuries.

“Our appeal is for everyone to remember the fatal five and the devastating consequences failing to follow these can have – don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone while driving.

“We will continue our work to put a stop to this careless and selfish behaviour, and if you suspect someone is driving under the influence, contact police immediately.”