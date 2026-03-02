WEST Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly has praised the work of St Agnes' Boxing Club following a recent visit, where she met with coaches and volunteers to discuss its progress and future ambitions.

St Agnes’ Boxing Club has long been regarded as a cornerstone of the local community, providing opportunities for young people and adults to engage positively through sport, while promoting health, confidence and community connection.

During the visit, Ms Reilly heard first-hand about the developments the club has made in recent years, including its growing range of programmes for young people and adults, as well as the continued expansion of women’s boxing classes.

Speaking after the visit she said the club plays a vital role not only in sport, but in supporting young people, women and the wider community.

“St Agnes’ Boxing Club provides a safe, structured and positive environment for people of all ages, helping them to build confidence, discipline and a sense of belonging,” she said.

“The growth of the club’s women’s classes is particularly welcome and shows a real commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in sport.

“Clubs like St Agnes’ are driven by people who are deeply committed to supporting their community and creating positive pathways for young people,” she added. “Their work goes far beyond the gym and deserves recognition and continued support as they continue to grow.”