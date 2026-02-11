AS the weeks go by and the remaining games are ticked off in the title race in Scotland's top flight, the decision the Celtic board made to let Martin O'Neill leave the dugout back in December looks more and more like an act of real self-harm.

Of course, no-one, not even me, could have fathomed how bad the tenure under Wilfried Nancy could have been, but O'Neill had a dreadful set of players winning football matches, and doing it without really ever putting too many performances of note in either.

O'Neill's magic wand has been something he always seemed to have at his disposal when it was the Hoops he was in charge of, even back in the days of old he managed to make the impossible seem possible. And lest we forget, he is only the second Celtic boss to manage a European final and also earned Celtic a treble in his debut season.

Second only to Jock Stein, the Derry native is without a doubt the next greatest asset to have donned a suit for Celtic, and Saturday's game was testament once again to that magic being far from finished this time.

When Ethan Hamilton's magnificent pile-driver gave Dundee a surprise lead early in the second-half of Saturday's Scottish Cup tie, O'Neill waved that magic wand and saw substitutes Sebastien Tounetki and new Bhoy Junior Adamu turn the tie on its head as Celtic scrambled into the quarter-final of the competition.

To the many naysayers who tuned in to watch Celtic fail in the final moments of what looked to be another cupset, this result looked set to kill Martin O'Neill's domestic record. But witnessing Junior Adamu's 97th minute back heel, the pain must have been awful to suffer, knowing the one man who tormented his opponents at the turn of the century is back once again to try and repeat that same feat.

Saturday's game realistically was a chance to highlight the ongoing issues at Celtic Football Club once more, with the Celtic Fans Collective alongside the Green Brigade remaining strong in their support of a boycott in order to push the hand of the Celtic Board following Interim Chairman Brian Wilson's latest address. Just 27,000 turned out – and it looked like there was a lot less.

Wilson took to the camera on Celtic TV and, believe it or not, spoke quite well, unlike the current CEO. He delivered answers with some refreshing honesty.

Despite Wilson promising and offering the chance to meet with the Green Brigade ahead of a hopeful end to the current bans, the initial meeting was delayed after it looked more like an attempt at conquer and divide when it was revealed that any fan meeting would excluded the Celtic Fans Collective.

In a show of solidarity, a statement from the ultras group, the Green Brigade, confirmed the club's attempt to meet, but said collectiveness is the only way forward. The statement read:

“Yesterday (Thursday) evening, the club finally relented on its position and accepted to meet with the Green Brigade.

“However, this was part of a series of separate meeting invites to various fan organisations which excluded the Celtic Fans Collective.

“The Green Brigade welcomes the opportunity for dialogue with the club, however we believe that at this point it is in the wider interests of everyone concerned, supporters and club, that a meeting between the Celtic Fans Collective and club takes precedence.

“The Celtic Fans Collective is the broadest, most representative Celtic fan body. It has led an effective campaign for positive change which has delivered results."

Following the statement both CFC and the Green Brigade agreed to continue with the planned boycott of that game with Dundee, as a means to continue pressure on a knee-jerking Celtic Board.

With the game broadcast live on Premier Sports at Saturday tea-time, speculation around the unusual amount of empty seats would no doubt be the topic of conversation, and the commentators Rory Hamilton and Michael Stewart quickly and rightly pointed it out.

Martin O'Neill's side avoided embarrassment, but that Adamu equaliser was blessed relief for the Celtic Board in more ways than one – imagine the toxicity of having to face the fans after having been turfed out of the cup.

Instead, they now get the gift of visiting Rangers for a cup tie at Ibrox seven days after they meet in what could be a potential title decider.

Celtic will face FOUR away games on the spin, with Stuttgart, Aberdeen and Rangers twice in just 11 days time at the end of the month.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, this week could be huge for the title race in of itself. Hearts have just beaten their nearest and dearest, extending their lead at the top. Rangers pay a visit to high-flying Motherwell and then Sunday will see those two meet at Ibrox for a second time this season.

Celtic take on Livingston on Wednesday night before a trip to Kilmarnock. A very much preferable set of fixtures, but points are never a given in football.

If title hopes are to be taken seriously, and potentially a run in Europe – a man can dream – then harmony is the only way forward. The transfer window has closed, the time for improving the squad has now gone and the only way Celtic can bolster their attacking threat and genuine impetus is through the fans.

Do the right thing, lift the bans, admit the wrongdoings and just go and win the title.