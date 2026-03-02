AN anti-war protest is due to be held at Belfast’s City Hall on Monday evening in response to the US-led bombing of Iran.

The 'Stop Bombing Iran' rally will take place at 6pm.

Speakers include human rights activists, trade unionists and academics.

Speaking in support of the rally, West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll said: "This bloodthirsty, unprovoked attack on Iran is an alarming escalation of US imperial aggression, and a further step towards fulfilling Israel’s decades-long dream of imperial domination in the region.

“The death and destruction set to follow will be catastrophic. People across the world are sick of endless imperial wars and violence, and the false pretences used to justify bloodshed.

“I encourage everyone who is rightly appalled by the behaviour of these two rogue states to attend this emergency rally, and send a clear message to the US and Israel – stop bombing Iran!"