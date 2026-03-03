MUSIC comedy duo The 2 Johnnies are to make their Féile an Phobail debut this summer.

Coming off the back of their Farmer’s Bash headline show last year, Ireland’s favourite musical comedy duo will headline a show in the Falls Park on Friday, July 31.

The massive concert, taking place in partnership with MCD and Shine, will see a full line up of special guests on the day: The Shamrocks, The Highstool Prophets, Erasured, Mark McCabe, Roll With It, DJ Chris Armstrong and Pete Snodden.



Jonathon 'Johnny Smacks' McMahon and John 'Johnny B' O'Brien previously earned an Irish number one album, beating global superstars Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish to the top spot, alongside more than ten Irish number one singles and the country’s number one podcast.

Known for their high-energy live shows, they have sold out Dublin’s 3Arena on multiple occasions, performed to 20,000 fans in St Anne’s Park and headlined Musgrave Park in Cork with their show 'Pints in a Field', and toured extensively across North America, Canada and Australia.

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said: “We are delighted to announce that The 2 Johnnies will be live in concert at Féile an Phobail for the first time on Friday 31st July.

“This year’s Féile will be the biggest ever, with additional concerts and major acts.

“We are continuing to scale up our existing offering at Féile teaming up with MCD and Shine, the team behind some of the largest concerts in Ireland, to provide yet more high quality entertainment to audiences in Belfast and nationwide.”

And it’s shaping up to be a mighty Féile an Phobail this summer with The Saw Doctors and Hothouse Flowers live in concert at the Falls Park on Friday August 7, with support provided by More Power To Your Elbow.