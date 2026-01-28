LEGENDARY Irish folk rock band The Saw Doctors are to play the Falls Park in Belfast this summer as the new link-up between MCD Productions, Shine, and Féile an Phobail takes shape.

The Saw Doctors will be live in concert at Féile 2026 on Friday, August 7, with support provided by Hothouse Flowers and More Power To Your Elbow.

🎟️Presale 10am Thursday 29th January

The Saw Doctors are best known for their hits, I Useta Lover, N17, Joyce Country Ceili Band, and Tommy K.

The first major concert announcement of Féile an Phobail comes just days after a new partnership was announced with MCD Productions and Shine.

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble told us the partnership will enable the level of artists to "lift up a notch".

"Over the last 15 years, we've been developing Féile as a brand and as a product and as a community festival, to make sure that we bring the biggest and best entertainment and speakers to West Belfast and this is another stage in that evolution," he said.

"We will be working with the best concert promoters on the island and I've no doubt once the local community see the line-up that's coming this year, that they'll be out in their numbers once again.

"We're hoping to do another couple of announcements over the next couple of weeks, so we'll be teasing the local community with what's coming up in Féile this summer."

Alan Simms, Managing Director of Shine added: “The Falls Park is a tremendous concert site with a strong history of staging major events and has huge potential.

“We have a long term plan to develop, with Féile an Phobail, an annual programme of internationally renowned musical acts.

“The announcement today that The Saw Doctors will perform at the Falls Park is the first of a series of major announcements that will be made in the coming weeks.”

Tickets for The Saw Doctors at the Falls Park will go on presale on Thursday at 10am, with the general release of tickets at 10am on Friday on www.ticketmaster.ie.