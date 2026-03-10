AS war engulfs the Middle East, the massive escalation in global conflict is creating a man-made humanitarian crisis. This systemic failure of global diplomacy and failed multilateralism poses enormous threats far beyond the Middle East region and we should not accept such ferocious abuse of power and disregard for international law.

As is always the case, innocent civilians are being directly impacted by the conflict that has now expanded across the region. The escalation of attacks on Lebanon is compounding the impacts of previous wars and displacement and for the third time since 2024 Trócaire is witnessing the displacement of staff, partners and communities.

Many of these people have barely recovered from the wars of 2024. Hundreds of people have been killed and tens of thousands have had to flee their homes in Lebanon alone.

Whole villages have been evacuated. Schools, public buildings and community centres have been transformed into makeshift shelters, many of which are already at or beyond capacity. The scale, intensity and geographic spread of the current escalation point to a dramatic surge in displacement. With streets congested by fleeing families, projections indicate that the number of internally displaced persons could exceed one million.

Patricia Hakmeh, Trócaire’s Lebanon Country Director, said: “It’s scary to be here in Lebanon as it is very unpredictable. We don’t know what will happen next. There are airstrikes across the country. People are fleeing their homes and struggling to find safe shelter. The whole country is living in constant fear. The worst affected areas include some of the most densely populated places. One evacuation order was given for an area of Beirut where half a million people live – that’s more than the population of Belfast.

This crisis is not only affecting Lebanese families but also our large Syrian and Palestinian refugee communities. These communities were already living in very challenging conditions. Our staff and partners are working around the clock to support families.”

Amid this turmoil, Trócaire and its partners are on the ground responding. Trócaire is providing immediate life-saving assistance to thousands of displaced and highly vulnerable families, while also supporting hot meal distribution points and essential non-food items such as mattresses, blankets and pillows, which are being delivered to overcrowded shelters.

Trócaire CEO Seán Farrell said: “War is not the way forward. This escalation of violence has had immediate and devastating humanitarian consequences.

“All parties to the conflict should comply with International Humanitarian Law and norms, including ensuring unimpeded and free access to humanitarian support, while ensuring civilians are not targeted. Precaution is critical to protect civilians during armed conflict – the level of airstrikes, including in densely populated urban contexts, is of specific concern.

“Additionally, the conflict should not impede the current humanitarian response in Gaza. Borders that were closed during the outset of the current conflict should be re-opened in line with the principle of access to humanitarian assistance at its core. The closures have impacted the ability to deliver life-saving help compounding an already dire situation.”

Seán Farrell added: “At a time when much of the world is in turmoil, when things can seem hopeless, it is heartening for us to see people here at home staying true to our values of compassion, solidarity and justice by supporting the Trócaire Box Appeal. We are extremely proud of the work done by our staff and by the partners and communities we work with around the world. Donations to the Trócaire Box Appeal support programmes across 20 of the world’s most fragile countries. For millions of people in the Global South the Trócaire Box is not just a box it is a lifeline. We remain eternally grateful to the people of Northern Ireland for their support to help us continue doing what we do.”



To find out more about Trócaire’s work or to make a donation visit www.trocaire.org or call 0800 912 1200.