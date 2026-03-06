TWO people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision in North Belfast.

The incident happened shortly before 1.30 this afternoon.

Images from the scene shows one vehicle, which appeared to plough through fencing into Marrowbone Park on the Oldpark Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police attended the scene of a three-vehicle road traffic collision in the Oldpark area of North Belfast at approximately 1.25pm today, Friday 6th March.

"Two people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 719 06/03/26.