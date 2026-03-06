BELFAST City Council has delayed a decision on whether a GAA pitch should be installed in a South Belfast green space.

Last month, councillors had approved GAA facilities for Lower Botanic Gardens, also known as ‘The Field’. The site is home to a community garden area, run by Friends of the Field and the EU-funded Upsurge Project which investigates how nature-based solutions can alleviate the effects of climate change.

At Monday evening's full meeting of Belfast City Council, Alicia Mulholland from Friends of the Field criticised the lack of communication over the proposal.

"We are a vibrant cross-community group committed to caring for our shared green space, supporting biodiversity, promoting health and well-being and strengthening community connections in our area," she told councillors

"For us and for many, the open and accessible field at Lower Botanic Gardens is like having a small piece of the countryside in the lively heart of South Belfast, with room to roam and play and connect with nature.

"The 80-plus members of the Stranmillis Neighbourhood Association also share our concerns and our desire for better community engagement, as they are worried about the potential impact of future development on the open green space, the upsurge project and parking provisions in an already congested area. In summary, the limited outreach, fragmented communication and unclear information have undermined trust and created unnecessary anxiety within our community.

"However, we want to be very clear that we are not here simply to criticise. We want to be part of the solution. We want to engage constructively. We want to contribute to the development of our local area in ways that benefit our neighbourhood, nature and the wider city."

Alliance councillor Tara Brooks said the future of the garden should be decided after those who built and use it are consulted.

"Before making a decision on its future, we should properly consult with people who have built it and who use it," she said. "If we are serious about climate change, we should not remove one of our flagship projects until we have all the information for a precise location and cost for removing it if this is necessary.

"Other parties have suggested there is room for both the existing community garden and GAA pitch on the site and I would be delighted if that was the case. We can't jazz hands our way out of this by making vague promises.

"We owe residents more than wishful thinking. If both proposals can genuinely coexist on the site let's see the plan. If they can't let's say so plainly. Until then we should pause, consult properly and treat this project with the time and consideration it deserves."

FUTURE PLANS: Lower Botanic Gardens, also known as The Field Photo: Friends of the Field Facebook page

Sinn Féin group leader Councillor Ciarán Beattie said the Alliance proposal to go back and consult was "not competent".

"I don't think the proposal is competent because we made this decision last month," he said. "There was an opportunity for that call-in to happen and it wasn't called in so the decision has already been made in terms of Botanic Gardens and the other sites as well. So the proposal is not competent."

Sinn Féin councillor Conor McKay raised the deficit in the number of the GAA pitches and called for everyone to work together to find a solution.

"We can also do that in tandem with an environmental project and we find that out by progressing this, doing the feasibility project and all working together.

"Pausing this won't do anything other than hinder both projects here, and both projects need to work together, and we need to work as a council to find a solution that suits everyone."

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said he was disappointed to see something positive for the city become an "unedifying bunfight".

"It is quite clear that people doing fantastic work in Lower Botanic Gardens need to be properly engaged and consulted and their expertise taken on board to how their project can be sustained and grow.

"This is not an issue of either or. I believe the two can co-exist. We need to move away from the idea that different factions are fighting against each other. That is of no benefit to anyone in this city who wants to see more sporting facilities and see the environment improve."

After a lengthy debate, it was agreed to seek additional information on the matter prior to making a fully informed decision.