WEST Belfast GAA club St Teresa’s have welcomed the green light from Belfast City Hall for a major extension of their facilities.

St Teresa’s GAC at Glen Road Heights had submitted a planning application for an extension to the existing clubhouse to provide an indoor sports hall, changing rooms, reception, a fitness suite, and a new pitch.

The plans also includes a proposed relocation of a grass pitch and the creation of a new 3G training pitch with integrated ball walls, as well as a new building to be used as a club store and match day shop. Other site works will include increased parking, new fencing, catch nets, floodlighting, dugouts, and paths.

The plans have now been given the go ahead by Belfast City Council, with planners recommending approval, despite concerns from some residents.

The council officer planning report states: “The proposal seeks to extend the existing clubhouse, formalise the existing car parking area and add a 3G training pitch adjacent.

“This is proposed in the existing car parking area as well as part of one of the existing sports pitches. Two pitches are proposed directly adjacent to this area, extending in a northeast direction, where the existing large pitches are currently, ie, a GAA grass football pitch and a smaller GAA grass training pitch.

“The proposal does result in a net loss of open space, approximately seven percent of the site. The predominant use is for recreation and the proposal seeks to complement the existing recreational use in terms of extending the facilities. It is considered in accordance with the requirements of policy.

“Concerns were raised by objectors that the proposal would result in a loss of their view of the landscape nearby; however it is considered that the proposed pitches would have a negligible visual impact on the locality.

“The extension to the clubhouse will have no greater visual impacts than the existing building on site. All buildings and structures are of a scale and character that would be reasonably expected at a sports facility.

“The proposed scale, form, massing, design and materials are considered acceptable and will not adversely impact on local character. On balance, the proposal would not result in adverse visual impacts.”

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Club Chairman Liam McGoldrick said: "We have been working with the Council since February 2023 with this planning application so it is a bit of a relief to get to the next stage.

"This redevelopment is much needed for the club. During the winter, we have to use seven different venues to keep our club activity going. We want to feel like a club all year round.

"The plans will also be a huge benefit to the local community who will be able to use them.

"The timeframe is the big question. We will have to do a certain amount of fundraising ourselves but we will also be trying to get some grants."