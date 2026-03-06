A ST Dominic's pupil is to star in an operatic adaptation of Aesop's Fables as part of Belfast Children's Festival.

Catherine Kane (13) is a member of the choir at the Falls Road school and joined Ulster Touring Opera.

Aesop's Fables is a collection of hundreds of short, morality-driven tales and is being performed at Clonard Monastery on Saturday. Catherine will play the role of the owl in the famous Hare and the Tortoise mini-opera.

The performance will be a bit of a full circle moment for Catherine's family and her grandparents. Her late granny Teresa Kane was a member of the Clonard congregation and sang in the choir there for many years.

Catherine with her late granny Teresa

Catherine's granda Peter Bryson was also massively into acting and dancing.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, mum Marie-Claire explained: "Catherine is part of Ulster Touring Opera who are putting on this performance on Saturday in Clonard Monastery.

"Catherine is really into her drama and music and loves performing. She has been like that from an early age. She is a very sociable and confident girl.

"Her granny Teresa, who sadly passed away last year, was a big influence on Catherine. She was in the choir at Clonard as well as the Down and Connor choir.

"My dad Peter is also big into acting and has really influenced Catherine too.

Catherine with her granda Peter

"She is really looking forward to Saturday and we are all so proud of her. It is part of Belfast Children's Festival which is a pretty big deal. I didn't realise just how big it was."

Aesop’s Fables will perform at Clonard Monastery on Saturday with shows at 2.30pm and 4pm. Tickets are priced at just £6 are are available at the Young at Art website here.