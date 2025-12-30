CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton is under no illusions that his players owe their supporters a huge response following their St Stephen’s Day defeat at home to Crusaders in the North Belfast derby.

Defeat was the Reds' first in nine games and they will have hoped to have made a response when they visit Inver Park to take on Larne on Tuesday before turning their attention to their first away trip of 2026 when they make the trip to Shamrock Park to take on Portadown on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

The Reds boss didn’t feel the performance against Crusaders was to the level that he would have expected or has expected from his side. He has called on his players to stand up and be counted in response.

Cliftonville suffered a shock defeat to rivals Crusaders

“I think they owe our supporters,” warned Magilton. “These are big games, and it is about supporters and bragging rights. It is also about putting in performances.

“We didn’t put anywhere near the performance I would have expected or have expected from this Cliftonville team.

“Sometimes you just have to hold your hand up and players will have to look themselves in the mirror and have to come out and stand up and be counted."

The Reds boss felt they carried too many team players on the day and rued Eric McWoods' fantastic chance to level at 1-0 down before Crusaders doubled their lead.

“We huffed and puffed. I think Eric going through was a great opportunity, but we’ve conceded two really poor set piece goals – really, really poor.

“It was through poor marking and nobody really showing that intent to keep the ball out of our net, and yet on the other end they did. The goalkeeper makes a fantastic save from Jack Keaney, but overall it was really disappointing.”

First choice goalkeeper PJ Morrison will be a doubt for their upcoming games after appearing to sustain a knee injury in the early stages of the derby, and although Magilton acknowledged it may have caused some disruption, he was reluctant to place any blame at the door of Lewis Ridd.

“That doesn’t help, of course it doesn't help,” Magilton explained

“Again, our goalkeeper is ready. It does throw momentum and a wee bit of continuity. PJ has played extremely well, I don't blame Lewis Ridd at all. I thought he came in and did a really good job.

“It is no excuse, there is so much time left in the game. We just lacked that real impetus in a game of that magnitude. You can’t ease in these games, you can’t just think there is a switch. We just weren’t at it and we got punished for it.”

Magilton felt the one-world that summed up the display was lethargic, but feels there are learnings to take from it.

“Sometimes you have to be careful not to overhype it,” he said. “They know the importance of this every time they step into a North Belfast derby, pull on the shirt and Solitude, everything is set up.

“We looked lethargic, this is the one word. We lacked the intensity that this team brings. Too many were off it today and we were exploited.

“If you look at their line-up, he picks wingers, wing-backs and very forward thinking midfield players. In the end, we didn’t really handle that situation very well.

“I thought we didn’t compete well enough, we didn’t pass the ball well enough so there is always learnings in the game of course."

With a double fixture week ramping up the end of 2025, the Reds won't get any let-up as they travel to Inver Park, before a trip to Shamrock Park in Portadown on Saturday afternoon.