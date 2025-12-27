CRUSADERS claimed the North Belfast bragging rights on St Stephen’s Day with a 2-1 win over Cliftonville at Solitude.

An own-goal from Ryan Curran gave Declan Caddell’s side the lead. The profligate Reds rallied well but spurned numerous chances in the second period— misses they would rue as Adam Brooks headed home a second late-on.

By the time that Odhrán Casey claimed the goal that had eluded Cliftonville all afternoon, it was a case of too little too late with the Reds slumping to a disappointing derby day defeat.

“It’s just really disappointing, it was a disappointing first half,” reflected Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton.

“We lacked intensity, we were nowhere near the levels. It’s not an understatement to talk about the importance of the game; especially for our supporters, who packed out today.

“For us, it was just really poor - you can’t get away from that, albeit we did create a great opportunity at the end of the first half when Eric McWoods should score."

The Cliftonville gaffer believed that the desire on show from the away side was the difference maker on St Stephen's Day.

“It summed them [Crusaders] up, they’ve thrown everything at us, and they are throwing bodies on the line and that was the difference today.

“We weren’t winning many second balls, we lost tackles, we didn’t play anywhere near the levels that you would expect of this team and what they’ve shown over recent weeks. We were just really, really poor”.

Magilton made three changes from the weekend's 1-1 draw at Bangor: skipper Rory Hale and Odhrán Casey returned after suspension whilst Keevan Hawthorne came back after injury.

Cliftonville were forced into an early change in goals as Peter Morrison suffered an injury in an attempt to clear his side's lines and Lewis Ridd was called upon.

It was Crusaders who settled the better as Joe Sheridan was forced to bundle the ball out of play from Elliot Dunlop’s low cross.

Lloyd Anderson’s snapshot rose over the bar and a mix-up in defence allowed Fraser Bryden an opportunity, Ridd stood tall to deny the Scotsman and the loose ball was scrambled to safety.

Adam Brooks struck a second goal to clinch the victory in favour of Crusaders

The deadlock was broken after 27-minutes with the opener falling in favour of the men from the Shore Road. Finley Thorndike’s corner from the left was attacked by Jarleth O’Rourke and Ryan Curran headed into his own net in his attempt to clear the danger.

Cliftonville finally came to life in the 34th minute, Keevan Hawthorne’s cross dropped and Eric McWoods attempt on the half turn was deflected behind for a corner. Thomas Lavery then burst into the area but his ball to the back post evaded any danger.

The visitors almost doubled their lead when Dunlop bore down on goal and Ridd blocked, with the follow-up from Adam Brooks flashed over.

In added time an Odhrán Casey cross was knocked down by Joe Sheridan at the back post and an Eric McWoods shot was diverted behind for a corner, which came to nothing. Curran’s own goal stood as the difference at the break.

Cliftonville laid siege to the Crusaders goal at the beginning of the second half. Rory Hale’s free kick was glanced wide by Ryan Curran.

Lloyd Anderson chopped down Hale and it gave Jack Keaney an opportunity from 25-yards. Keaney’s attempt looked to have dipped over the wall into the bottom corner only for Musa Nimaga to spring across and keep his effort out, Curran chipped the ball back towards McWoods whose shot was deflected behind. The resulting corner was half-cleared and Odhrán Casey glanced inches past the post.

The hosts continued to push for a leveller, substitute Conor Pepper’s header was deflected behind for a corner from Casey’s cross and the best chance fell with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Joe Gormley released strike-partner McWoods one-on-one with Musa Nimaga but the Crusaders keeper diverted McWoods' attempt behind for a corner.

Instead Crusaders doubled their advantage in the 87th minute when Adam Brooks headed home from a corner.

Cliftonville would halve the deficit in added time when Micheál Glynn’s corner was forced home by Casey. However, it proved little consolation as Crusaders held on to claim the St Stephen’s Day bragging rights.

The Reds will have the chance to reignite their league form on Tuesday evening when they travel to table-toppers Larne on Tuesday evening.



CLIFTONVILLE: Morrison (Ridd 8’), Casey, Addis, Keaney, Lavery, Wilson, Hale, Sheridan (Pepper 65’), Hawthorne (Glynn 77’), McWoods (Falls 77’), Curran (Curran 65’).

CRUSADERS: Nimaga, Brooks, Thorndike, Dunlop, Forsythe (Hamilton 81’), O’Rourke, Williamson (McCart 77’), Bryden, Clarke (Forsythe 77’), Anderson, Barr (Easton 58’).

REFEREE: Ian McNabb