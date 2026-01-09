TRANSLINK are restricting Lagmore bus services after a bus driver was robbed in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 5am, a bus driver on a parked bus was approached by a man armed with a crowbar. The suspect made off with a sum of cash in the direction of White Rise.

He was described as being between 5' 8" and 6' tall and of average build, wearing black bottoms and a black hooded top with a white logo on the chest, with only his eyes visible.

As a result of this attack, Translink has chosen to restrict the operating times for Lagmore View/Hazel.

From today, no buses will operate before 7.25am or after 6.30pm.

The arrangement will be reviewed following meetings next week between both unions, the local representatives, and Translink.

People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins stated: "No worker should have to face this kind of violence and intimidation while carrying out their duties as public servant.

"The worker in question is understandably shaken, and we extend our full sympathy and solidarity to him.

"This has caused shock and outrage in the Colin community. Thousands of people rely on transport services here and this is in no way reflective of the overwhelming majority of people who value the service and respect staff."

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll added: "We are engaging with transport unions, Translink and the wider community to make sure workers are safe while carrying out their jobs.

"We will be meeting with union representatives in the coming days to ensure staff and the wider community come together to promote safety and respect on public transport."