A MAN with a crowbar has robbed a bus driver in Lagmore in the early hours of this morning.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the robbery with took place shortly before 5am on Friday morning.

Detective Sergeant Stevenson said: "A bus driver on a parked bus was approached by a man armed with a crowbar. The suspect made off with a sum of cash in the direction of White Rise.

"He was described as being between 5' 8" and 6' tall and of average build, wearing black bottoms and a black hooded top with a white logo on the chest, with only his eyes visible.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 118 of 9/1/26."

You can also submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.