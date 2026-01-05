A WEST Belfast man has penned a collection of poems in memory of his late wife.

'Chatting with Wendy' was published by Joseph Healy on December 2, on the third anniversary of the death his wife Wendy.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Joseph, who is from Beechmount, explained: "I had no intention of writing a single poem.

"I woke up one day having had a dream and I wanted to remember the dream so I wrote it down and it came out like a poem.

"I then started writing poems over the next two years. They came at random times and I just wrote them down.

"It started suddenly, continued, developed and persisted from modest beginnings into an enormous collection of over 1,000 poems.

"They cover a wide range of topics. Some are short, others long, some even too long undoubtedly.

"The poems simply arrived in my mind and insisted that I write them. Almost all were written on the tiny keyboard of my phone.

"The book was published on December 3, which was the day after Wendy’s third anniversary.

"For anyone who knew Wendy especially, I think they will be able to relate to the poems."

'Chatting with Wendy: A collection of poems' by Joseph Healy is available to buy on Amazon here.