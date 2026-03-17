DAMAGED pavements and fencing at the recently developed Woodbourne Shops on the Suffolk Road are set to be repaired following a meeting between local representatives, departmental officials and local businesses.

The meeting comes after ongoing anti-social behaviour in the area.

Sinn Féin representatives previously held a multi-agency meeting at the site before Christmas after a number of incidents caused damage to the newly developed space. Fencing was broken and sections of the newly resurfaced pavements were damaged.

During a recent visit the Department for Communities and Belfast City Council confirmed that the pavements will be retarmacked and the broken gates will be replaced with stronger fencing. New, more secure alley gates will also be installed in an effort to deter further anti-social behaviour.

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn said: “I’m pleased to hear that the damaged paths will be repaired and that the broken fencing will be replaced with stronger fencing.

"There was significant investment put into this space and we must ensure it isn’t destroyed. A lot of work and effort went into the delivery of the Woodbourne Environmental Scheme.

"I hope everyone in our local community can take pride in the new work that has been carried out and that it will not be damaged again.”

Councillor Siobhán McCallin added: “We will continue working with the local community and businesses to support them and ensure a smooth transition when these new alley gates are installed.”