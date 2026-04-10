TRIBUTES have poured in after the sad and sudden passing of former Antrim and Naomh Éanna star Eamonn Prenter on Thursday afternoon.

A former county star and an instrumental Gael both on and off the field, Eamonn emerged as part of the Naomh Éanna team who famously clinched football and hurling league titles in 1980 and 1984, playing his part scoring five points from play in the hurling play-off final against Rasharkin in 1984 as the club reached Division One status in Antrim.

Eamonn made his senior county debut in 1982 whilst still a schoolboy at St Malachy's College in North Belfast and played alongside his teacher Pat Keane during his debut campaign on the football panel.

The Naomh Éanna star also rose to fame for his part in the Antrim minor football team which clinched an Ulster Championship title in 1982, before running Kerry close in the semi-final of the All-Ireland.

Eamonn followed his minor career up with another inter-provincial final appearance, after Antrim's U21 squad played Down where they fell short to the All-Ireland finalists of that year. Eamonn managed to become a mainstay on the Saffron panel throughout the 80's and early 90's – becoming renowned for his mastery of the free.

Eamonn Prenter pictured in the back row for QUB in the 1987 Sigerson Cup Quarter-Final

Not only a club and county star, but Eamonn's role within Gaelic Games saw him compete at the highly competitive higher education level of the sport, having represented both University of Ulster and Queen's University Belfast in the Sigerson Cup.

During his working life Eamonn was a highly regarded town planner, working for major firms in London and Dublin.

While in the English capital he represented London and scored their first ever point against Waterford when they entered Division Four of the National Football League in the 1993 campaign.

In a club statement, Naomh Éanna expressed their sympathies to the Prenter family and recognised Eamonn as one of their greatest ever exports.

"Those at Naomh Éanna and throughout the county will have been taken aback to hear of the sad and sudden passing of Eamonn Prenter at the age of 61.

"At the very heart of Naomh Éanna, his mother Meg is President of the club and his three brothers Kieran, Brendan and Fergal, plus sisters Sinead and Maeve all represented the club in football, hurling and camogie."

The statement continued, reflecting on Eamonn both as a player, person and an outstanding member of the community.

"Eamonn was known as a big gentleman throughout Ireland. He ended his GAA career with his hometown club, driving long distances from all over Ireland to pull on the black and amber jersey once again and finally winning another league title.

"After his playing days, Eamonn was as keen to promote and energise the county in terms of capital development as he was when playing and was one of the original founders of Club Aontroma in 2006, serving as Chairman for a number of years.

"With his professional background and expertise in planning Eamonn was also one of visionaries who pioneered Dunsilly as a central hub for the county, handing over a cheque for £50,000 on behalf of Club Aontroma at the cutting of the first sod by then GAA President Nicky Brennan on 9th May 2008."

"Ar a dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal Ghaelach. Suaimhneas siorai air."

Eamonn's biggest achievement throughout his career as a Gael will no doubt be his inspiration behind helping Antrim develop their own Centre of GAA Excellence in Dunsilly almost 20 years ago.

As a founding member of Club Aontroma Eamonn helped Antrim develop a soul for the juvenile game, and Club Aontroma took to social media to express their gratitude to him and their sadness at the news of Eamonn's passing.

"Eamonn was the founder and driving force behind Club Aontroma in 2006. His passion and enthusiasm for our county was inspiring," the statement said.

"Under his professional guidance, the concept of Dunsilly was conceived and delivered in 2008. Antrim GAA will be forever indebted to his foresight."

The Antrim official social media channels also spoke of their devastation at the news over Eamonn's death, reflecting on his duty to the county between playing, fundraising and supporting.

"We are all so sorry to hear this news. As a player, a supporter, a fundraiser and a networker, Eamonn wore his love for Antrim wherever he went. We send our condolences to his club and family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."