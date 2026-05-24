Joe McDonagh Cup - Round Five

Antrim 3-26

Carlow 1-15

At Corrigan Park

ANTRIM enjoyed an emphatic victory in their final championship bout after a 17-point victory over Joe McDonagh finalists Carlow at Corrigan Park, spelling the end of St Paul's legend Stephen Rooney's career at inter-county level.

The hosts got up and running in the first game of a double header ahead of the footballers clash wioth Tipperary. There were five early points without reply from Carlow as Keelan Molloy and James McNaughton both struck early scores.

Paddy Bolan had the first chance at a sight on goal, but his effort was extinguished by Stephen Rooney after the Antrim cornerback put his body on the line to deny the goal-bound effort.

Antrim found the first major of the contest after a mix-up in the Carlow back line saw Niall Bolger unable to retrieve the sliotar and the Saffrons forward Joseph McLaughlin pounced on the mistake. The Cushendall man saw the space in front of him and his run brought him to the net as he drilled an effort low into the ground. Antrim looked to have found a second when McNaughton’s effort flashed off the upright.

John Michael Nolan suffered a setback which caused concern, as the forward was carted from the field of play. Well wishes to the Naomh Eoin forward with a speedy recovery.

Carlow did find some comfort with a rallying of frees from deadball positions. Ruairi Murphy’s sharp shooting kept them within touching distance of their opposition.

Antrim came back hungry to cut the huge deficit in the table, as Gerard Walsh found Keelan Molloy for a second goal, as the Dunloy man hammered his shot beyond Kyle Foley in the Carlow net.

Walsh then attempted to one-up his teammate, as he struck a monstrous point from 70-yards to tally the point of the afternoon.

As the half-time whistle blew 12-points separated the sides, with Antrim relying on a favour from London in their tie with Laois, but business at home had to be taken care of first and foremost.

The Saffrons found a third goal when Ruairi Donaghy made his substitute appearance worthwhile with an instant impact in the second half. The St Enda's forward clawed a ball from the sky and beat his marker before driving an effort home.

The game was far from the same intensity of the first half, but eventually Carlow found some form and Ruairi Murphy’s terrific free-scoring excellence kept them in with a fight.

Ultimately, results elsewhere left the Saffrons hopeless and ruing their early Championship form.

Antrim and Naomh Éanna captain Niall O’Connor spoke with the Andersonstown News after the full-time whistle and believes that unfortunately the Saffrons left it too late in the season.

“We began to click far too late and unfortunately for us that left us with no margin for error and in fairness we did rally and win three on the spin, but it left us in a position where it was out of our hands after Laois.

“It’s disappointing, but we ended with a really great win today, against a team who might win the competition."

On the 50th minute Carlow did find the net when Ruairi Murphy managed to catch the ball with space and drill a score into the Antrim net.

The Saffrons finished strongly, scores from Keelan Molloy, James McNaughton and Paul Boyle rounded off a great end to the campaign, Molloy's score in particular seeing the stands raise to their feet in awe.

O'Connor also spoke about long-time team mate Stephen Rooney after his final appearance.

"It was nice, a really nice send-off for him. I think I've played more games with Stephen than anybody in the team since I made my debut six years ago. He's someone that was a terrific trainer and a great guy to have in the back line alongside me, he's a battler and someone who will be missed no doubt.

"Stevie (Rooney) really is up there with the very best. You know he is a man who has knocked his pan in every session and every game for Antrim. He was someone you knew could always stand up and be counted, he's a credit to the county, his family, himself and his club St Paul's. I just wish him the best in the future."

The Saffrons campaign in the Joe McDonagh ends with a victory, but ultimately the opening defeats to Down and Laois left them relying on results elsewhere for a chance at progressing out of the group stage.

At the end of proceedings, Antrim GAA confirmed that Davy Fitzgerald was stepping down as Saffrons boss.

“We want to thank Davy Fitzgerald and his entire backroom team for their commitment and efforts with our senior hurlers over the past two seasons.

“Under Davy's management we retained our status in Division 1 hurling in 2025 and 2026.

“We wish Davy and his family well for the future.”

Antrim: Cormac McFadden; Ruairi McCormick, Niall O’Connor, Stephen Rooney; Oísin Donnelly, Joe Maskey, Gerard Walsh 0-1; Ryan McCambridge 0-2, Paul Boyle 0-3; Conall Bohill, Keelan Molloy 1-5, James McNaughton 0-13 (0-10F); Jack McCloskey, Conal Cunning, Joseph McLaughlin

Antrim Subs: Ruairi Donaghy 1-0 on for Jack McCloskey (11’), Scott Walsh 0-1 on for Conall Bohill (49’), Rory McCloskey on for Oisin Donnelly (55’), Cormac McKeown on for Paul Boyle (60’), Ben McGarry on for Keelan Molloy (66’)

Carlow: Kyle Foley; Lorcan Doyle, Niall Bolger, Conaill Fitzpatrick; Tadhg O’Neill, Richard Coady, Paidi O’Shea; Eric English 0-1, Colm Beck 0-1; Jake Nolan, Ted Joyce, John Doyle 0-4; Paddy Bolan, John Michael Nolan, Ruairi Murphy 1-8 (0-8F)

Carlow Subs: Colm Kavanagh 0-1 on for John Michael Nolan (24’), Paddy Bolan off for Conor Carew (40’), Kevin Kavanagh on for Ted Joyce (47’), Jamie Wall on for Paidi O’Shea (58’),

Referee: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin)