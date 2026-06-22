A MAN was beaten up and strangled with a towel during a serious assault in the New Lodge at the weekend.

Police are appealing for information following the attack at a property on Sunday night.

Detective Inspector McCartan said: “At around 9:20pm, it was reported to police that a man in his 20s was tied up inside a property in the area and was assaulted by two men. It was reported that the male was strangled with a towel during the incident and received serious facial injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, should contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1549 21/06/26. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.”