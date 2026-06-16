POLICE are appealing for information following a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in North Belfast on Sunday evening.

At approximately 8pm, it was reported that a man had been struck by a vehicle in the Whitewell Road area, however the driver of the car failed to stop and remain at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are being described as serious.

Inspector Williamson said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have any information on the car or driver and to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1460 14/06/26.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk."