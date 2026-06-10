AN eyewitness at a protest at the Ardoyne/Woodvale interface on Tuesday evening says he was "disgusted" when crowds surrounded the car of a black woman.

On Tuesday evening many roads were closed across Belfast as protestors took to the streets following the stabbing of a man in Kinnaird Avenue near the Antrim Road the previous evening. Homes were later attacked and set on fire in several locations across the city and vehicles – including a Glider – were set on fire.

At around 7pm, crowds gathered on either side of the Crumlin Road interface at the Twaddell roundabout.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, one eye-witness told us: "I dropped my mum off to bingo in Houben Centre. I was driving towards Mountainview and saw crowds gather on each side at Twaddell roundabout

"I pulled in beside the library and watched as both sides merged together and gathered around the roundabout and blocked the road. My heart sank.

"A black woman in a car was driving from the Woodvale direction – I can only assume that she was making her way home – when crowds surrounded the car and prevented her from continuing on.

"Police had to come over and thankfully she was able to reverse back and drove back towards Woodvale. I am sure she must have been terrified.

"I was disgusted to witness that."