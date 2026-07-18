TODAY will see the culmination of the final league fixture in Antrim's top-flight with the Championship just around the corner, with the league status of both Tír na nÓg and Moneyglass in the balance with the sides failing to avoid the final fixture following defeat in their semi-final.

Sarsfields got the better of Tír na nÓg in an enthralling semi-final bout last weekend with a remarkable second-half comeback condemning Randalstown to the final game.

As for Moneyglass, they competed in another blockbuster battle with Glenravel, but the North Antrim side managed to pull away after extra-time was forced in arguably the game of the season.

The winner of today's game will avoid automatic relegation to Division Two next season whilst the loser will be condemned to the drop ahead of the Senior Football Championship next month.

Throw-in 3pm.

Team News:

Moneyglass XV: Rory Gribbon; James McCormick, Zach McCaughan, Callum Murray; Eunan McErlain, Fearghal Duffin, Sean Boyd 0-4; Tiernan McCormick 0-3, Seanchan Duffin 0-2; Odhran Duffin, Aidan McErlain 0-1 (1f), Caolan Boyd 0-2; Mark Duffin, Colum Duffin 0-3 (0-3f), Dermott McErlain 0-3

Tír na nÓg XV: Conor McKenna; Ciaran McGrellis, Brandon McLornon, Daniel McLornan; Barry McCormick 0-2, Ryan Crilly, Ciaran Logan; Ciaran O'Neill 0-2, Cormac Devlin; Sean McKeown, Eamonog McAllister 1-1, Oliver McAtamney; Caleb Smith, Darragh Fagan 0-3 (1xtpf, 1x45'), Connor O'Neill 0-2

LIVE BLOG:

SCORE: Moneyglass 0-18 Tír na nÓg 1-10 (FT)

FULL-TIME - Moneyglass have survived and commiserations to Tír na nÓg

60' Duffin again with a free.

59' Colum Duffin strikes for Moneyglass with a free - four-point game.

58' TWO-POINTER - The Randalstown men have cut their deficit to three points after a terrific launched effort from Ciaran O'Neill which nestled in the catch-net.

58' An important fist-passed point for McCormick gives Moneyglass the edge

56' GOAL!!! - Tír na nÓg squeezes the ball into the net after Eamonog McAllister's effort foes just enough to earn a green flag

54' Moneyglass have regained control with eight minutes remaining after McErlain and Boyd find white flags.

51' Connor O'Neill with a great clipped score to find his side within five points despite scoring zero in the opening half.

50' - Barry McCormick thumps a great two-pointer with the assist of the wind.

47' Sean Boyd strikes a great score at the end of a fantastic link-up with McCormick.

43' Moneyglass hit back as Colum Duffin strikes a great score from a free with the aid of the post.

40' Fagan scores another dead-ball, and instantly Tír na nÓg find their rhythm again with a terrific score from Connor O'Neill.

37' TWO-POINTER for Tír na nÓg - Daragh Fagan drills a great effort over the bar for two.

33' Eamonog McAllister finally finds his range and Randalstown score their first point

32' Tiernan McCormick gets the half underway with a great point.

SECOND-HALF IS UNDERWAY

HALF-TIME - Moneyglass 0-10 Tír na nÓg 0-0

30 - The whistle is blown and Moneyglass enjoy a dominant half of football. They'll be hoping to turn some more of their possession into goals, but the Whitehill men have hit SEVEN wides so far in the opening period.

29' Tiernan McCormick is proving dangerous with his speed and he manages to burst through and despite what looked to be an initial goal chance he settled for the point.

27' Aidan McErlain points from a free.

25' Caolan Boyd makes it an eight-point game.

17' Sean Boyd finds another point after a driving run

14' Caolan Boyd with another score for St Ergnats.

12' Another score from Moneyglass, this time Derott McErlain, although it looked destined to find the net after Tiernan McCormick split the TNN defence.

10' Tiernan McCormick strikes a superb point from the right hand side as he aids of the wind

5' Sean Boyd clips a great effort to extend the lead

1' Seanchan Duffin with a terrific two-pointer from range to open the scoring

1' AND WE ARE OFF IN CARGIN!