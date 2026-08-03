SINN Féin Councillor Natasha Brennan has welcomed progress on plans to transform the long-disused gravel tennis courts at Musgrave Park into a new recreational facility for the local community.

The site, which contains five full-size gravel tennis courts, has lain unused for years and is now largely hidden by overgrown vegetation. In contrast, the neighbouring grass tennis courts remain in excellent condition.

Councillor Brennan has been working with Belfast City Council officers over recent months to explore how the neglected area can be brought back into public use and developed to better meet the needs of local residents, park users and local sports.

Councillor Brennan said: "Musgrave Park is one of Belfast's most popular and well-used parks. It offers fantastic facilities including GAA pitches, grass tennis courts, a community garden, bowling green and the recently upgraded therapy garden.

"The park is used every day by local residents, families and people who work in or visit Musgrave Park Hospital. That's why it's such a shame to see a site of this size sitting unused for so many years.

"Over the past number of months I've been working closely with council officers to explore how we can unlock the potential of this space. Last week I met with Belfast City Council's Parks Service and Physical Programmes team on site to begin looking at possible designs for its redevelopment.

"Given the size of the area, there is an excellent opportunity to create a multi-purpose recreational space that reflects the needs of the local community. One of the key suggestions raised has been the inclusion of a hurling wall, particularly given the local GAA club is based within the park.

"The next stage will see a range of design options and costings developed before a preferred proposal is agreed. This is an exciting opportunity to breathe new life into a forgotten part of Musgrave Park and create a modern recreational space that can be enjoyed by people of all ages for many years to come.

"I will continue working closely with council officers to progress the designs as quickly as possible and move this important project on to the next stage."