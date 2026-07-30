IRISH Language Commissioner Pól Deeds has said that the conversation around language and identity is toxic and has become worse.

Speaking alongside the Commissioner for the Ulster Scots and Ulster British Tradition, Lee Reynolds, at an event as part of Féile an Phobail, Mr Deeds referenced the expected publication at the end of this calendar year of his office's best practice standards in regards to public authorities' use of Irish.

"There will be a period of consultation once we have finished our own drafting, and they then have to be agreed by the First and Deputy First Minister before they have any legal standing. That's a huge if," he said.

The West Belfast man went on to say: "In terms of the political environment and how toxic the conversation has become around language and identity issues, I would wager that it has gotten worse and that we have gone backwards in terms of the discourse. So it's not an easy time to be asking the two main parties to agree best practice standards. Nonetheless that's the objective, that was their objective in appointing me, so hopefully they'll see it through."

Mr Deeds referenced the European Charter for Regional and Minority Languages throughout the event at St Mary's University College, and referred to it in particular regarding the discourse around Irish.

"We've had the European Charter for twenty-five years this month and we're still talking about Irish being too sensitive. It's no longer good enough.

Mr Deeds said that he believed there was often an inaccurate narrative pushed in the media regarding his work.

"They juxtapose those who are pro-Irish language with those who are in that, what I would call 'the Crazy Camp,' you know people who will never accept the Irish language. That's a false dichotomy."

He added: "There are people who have sincere concerns about the way street signs are going up, about all these new progressive measures. Those people are the other side of the argument, and they're the people I want to try and reach.

"You have the media prolonging this false juxtaposition of pro-Irish language people and people who are never going to accept the Irish language, or many other liberal, progressive measures in our society. And that's damaging."

Again referencing the European Charter, he said that he would shortly be asking questions of the British government on what they have done to encourage the media to promote tolerance between minority languages.

"There's a section in the European Charter and it says there's an onus on the Government, on the state party, to promote tolerance and mutual understanding in relation to minority languages, and to encourage the media to do the same. And I think very shortly I'll be asking the UK state party what exactly they have done to encourage the media to promote tolerance between our minority languages."

Referring to the weaponisation of the English language in regards to the continuing discourse around Irish, he referenced Belfast City Council's recent announcement of an Irish language policy.

"The News Letter talked about an Irish language blitz, they said that Sinn Féin were targeting schools with the Irish language. That is a disgrace that we're reading things like that in 2026, especially after we have this legislation.

"There is an onus on those parties all to think about how they are not, or are failing, to promote tolerance in our society, especially at a time like this when, let's be honest, this place is already a tinderbox."