EXCITEMENT is building as the Falls Park gets set to host the first of seven major concerts as part of Féile an Phobail.

The Andersonstown News visited the huge concert arena this week to check in on progress ahead of DJ Ben Nicky's much-anticipated Field of Dreams performance this Saturday.

Fans can expect a record-breaking laser show, with one hundred lasers set to kick in, making it the biggest laser show the North has ever seen.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said: “Work is almost complete to build the massive Féile outdoor concert venue at the Falls Park.

“We have a team working day and night to ensure that the concert venue is fully ready to go and better than ever.

“We have seven major outdoor concerts taking place at our Féile concert venue.

“This year we have teamed up with MCD and Shine to present an even bigger Féile concert line-up.



"This Saturday, world renowned DJ Ben Nicky presents Field of Dreams at the Falls Park, with support from Mauro Picotto, N-Trance, and others.

“This will be the biggest laser show ever seen in Ireland. It’s going to be incredible and there is very low availability for tickets.



"The 2 Johnnies take over the Falls Park on Friday 31st July, and they will have an unbelievable support line-up, including The Shamrocks, The Highstool Prophets, Mark McCabe, Erasured, Roll With It, and more.



“On Saturday 1st August The Whistlin' Donkeys are going to have the park absolutely pumping, with support from All Folk'd Up and The Johnny Quinn Macs. This was one of the biggest events at Féile last year, and this concert is close to selling out.

“Kneecap are live in concert on Thursday 6th August with a huge charity giveback gig, with a six figure sum going to the two designated charities, Glor na Mona and Seán Dolans GAC, both for amazing Irish language projects.

“The Kneecap concert completely sold out within hours of tickets being released.



"The legendary Saw Doctors will headline Féile on Friday 7th August, with the Hothouse Flowers, More Power To Your Elbow, and Aslan all providing support.



"On Saturday 8th August Féile Dance Night will take place, and we are absolutely delighted that globally renowned DJ Billy Gillies is headlining. It’s going to be a night to remember.



“And our Féile finalé, the biggest ever Irish rebel concert, will take place on Sunday 9th August, with the best Irish music line-up you will see anywhere. Tickets are flying out.

“This Féile is going to be the biggest ever."

Tickets for some concerts are still available at Ticketmaster.ie