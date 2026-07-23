TRIBUTES have been paid to a West Belfast woman who celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this year.

Susan (Una) McCann was born on March 31, 1926, at 182 Cavendish Street.

Una was the tenth child of Sarah and Thomas McGlinchey and one of thirteen siblings.

After the family moved to the nearby Springfield Road, Una attended St John’s Girls’ Primary School before studying at Assumption Convent Grammar School in Ballynahinch.

Professionally, Una worked with the Civil Service at Stormont, Aer Lingus in Dublin and later Pricewaterhouse Coopers in Belfast.

She was a gifted pianist and loved attending céilí dances, where she met her future husband, Joe McCann.

They married on May 31, 1955, and together raised six children: Tony, Dermot, Bronagh, Ciarán, Fergal and Paul, building a family life firmly rooted in faith and service.

In March, Una celebrated her 100th birthday with a special Mass at her beloved Clonard Monastery and she was presented with a special Apostolic Blessing from Pope Leo XIV.

She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday.

In a statement, the Redemptorist Community, staff and volunteers of Clonard Monastery said they were "deeply saddened" by the death of Una.

"Una was a much-loved member of the Clonard faith community whose life of faith, generosity and service inspired so many.

"Daily Mass at Clonard, especially the 9.30am celebration, remained central to her life.

"She also served faithfully as a member of the Women’s Confraternity, a Minister of the Word, and an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist, later receiving her Jubilee Confraternity Medal in recognition of her dedication.

"Even as her eyesight failed, Una remained full of warmth, humour and deep faith. She stayed connected through the livestream of Mass, prayed the Rosary with people across the world, and embraced technology to remain close to family and friends.

"We give thanks for Una’s long and grace-filled life, her quiet witness of faith, and her unwavering love for God, her family and the Clonard faith community.

"The Redemptorist Community, together with the staff, volunteers and all who worship in Clonard, extend their heartfelt sympathy to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, the wider McCann and McGlinchey families, and to all who mourn her passing.

"May Christ the Redeemer, whom Una served so faithfully throughout her life, welcome her into God’s eternal kingdom.

"Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen."

Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan added: "I was very sorry to hear of the passing of Una McCann, who sadly passed away at the wonderful age of 100.

"A life spanning two centuries is a remarkable milestone. My sincere condolences to Una’s family, friends and all who knew and loved her at this very sad time.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis."

Una was the beloved wife of the late Joseph; much-loved mother of Tony, Dermot, Bronagh, Ciaran, Fergal and Paul; loving grandmother and great-grandmother to 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and a much-loved mother-in-law.

Una’s remains will leave her late home, 229 Springfield Road on Friday at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Paul’s Church followed by burial at Milltown Cemetery.

• Una was the grandmother of our esteemed former colleague Joe McCann. Sincere condolences to Joe and the wider family circle from all at Belfast Media Group.