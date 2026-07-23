POLICE have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a serious assault in North Belfast.

Paul Mackin Junior (44) passed away in hospital on Wednesday evening following the attack at a property in the Duncairn Parade area of the New Lodge on Monday.

Three men – aged 40, 41 and 32 were arrested a short time later on suspicion of attempted murder.

The arrested 41-year-old man, who remains in custody, has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 32-year-old man and 40 year-old man has been released unconditionally.

Detective Chief Inspector Rea said: “Our thoughts are with Paul’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Police would ask that the public avoid speculation on the circumstances around this matter, which is upsetting for the family and friends of Mr Mackin, and could have a detrimental impact on criminal justice proceedings.

“As our investigation into this assault continues, we are appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist our investigation to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1454 20/07/26.

"Information can also be provided online at www.reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

North Belfast MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: "I am shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of Paul Mackin Jr.

"The news has come as a profound shock to the New Lodge community.

“My immediate thoughts are with Paul’s wider family and friends whose hearts will be breaking.

“Anyone with information should bring it forward to the PSNI immediately and assist with its investigation.”