COMMUNITY groups and sports clubs in the Colin area of West Belfast have come together to sign a joint letter hitting out at anti-social behaviour in the area in recent weeks, including the "reckless use of motorbikes and scramblers".

On Monday evening one local MLA condemned a night of "chaos" on the Stewartstown Road. Danny Baker MLA said scramblers and motorbikes were driven recklessly through the area, mounting pavements and putting local residents at serious risk.

Yesterday a multi-agency meeting took place to address ongoing anti-social issues on the Stewartstown Road. Those who took part included the Youth Work Alliance, the PSNI, Belfast City Council and the Youth Justice Agency.

The letter to local residents states: "The Colin area is a community with so much to be proud of.

"Through years of fighting hard to increase investment in our local services and infrastructure and with the dedication of local people, we have collectively built a stronger, safer and more vibrant place to live and raise our families.

"All of us that call The Colin our home have a shared responsibility to protect that progress.

"We are appealing to parents, families and young people to stay away from anti-social behaviour along the Stewartstown Road.

"The reckless use of motorbikes and scramblers puts lives at risk, causes distress to local residents and does not reflect the values of our community.

"Instead, let’s continue to support each other, our youth clubs, our local businesses, sports clubs and community organisations, which provide positive opportunities for young people and helps to further strengthen our community.

"By working together, we can keep Colin a safe and welcoming place that everyone is proud to call home."

The letter is signed by: Glendowan FC, Colin Valley FC, St Lukes FC, Colin Gaels, Celtic Boys FC, Saints ABC, Lagmore Youth project, Saints Youth Club, Colin Neighbourhood partnership, Colin Safer Neighbourhood project, Sally Gardens HLC and Ionad na Fuiseoige.