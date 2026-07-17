CORDONS have been lifted and residents have been allowed to return to their homes following a security alert in the Rosapenna Parade in North Belfast

Specialist officers are continuing to search a property.

The security alert began in the early hours of Friday morning with properties located in the surrounding area were evacuated – with Ardoyne Community Centre opened for local residents.

Resident Colette Keenan earlier told the North Belfast News: "It was after 3am and I was sleeping. I thought I was dreaming. A police officer came to the door and told me I had to evacuate," she said.

"I grabbed a few things and went to Ardoyne Community Centre and I must say the staff have been very good."

In an update on Friday morning, Inspector Hamilton said: “We appreciate the inconvenience caused to residents when they were out of their homes, and we thank them for their patience and co-operation as this public safety operation was conducted.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information which might assist us to contact 101, quoting reference number 133 of 17/07/26.

“You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/."